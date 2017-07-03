Familiar encouragement
KEVIN LAMB/PHOTO Three-year-old Paisley Gunn and six-year-old Olivia Kielman high-five their grandfather, along with most of the other runners, as he approaches the finish line of The Running Room's Canada 150 race on Saturday at Heritage Park.
KEVIN LAMB/PHOTO
Three-year-old Paisley Gunn and six-year-old Olivia Kielman high-five their grandfather, along with most of the other runners, as he approaches the finish line of The Running Room's Canada 150 race on Saturday at Heritage Park.