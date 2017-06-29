PENETANGUISHENE -

It was a chance in a million, one of those magical musical moments that made history, and it’s being recreated at the King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene.

Million Dollar Quartet brings together four iconic rock ‘n’ roll musicians -- Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley -- for an impromptu jam session.

It only happened once, in 1956 at Sun Records, and it became the greatest jam session in recording history.

At the time, Elvis was the most famous of the four; Perkins was an American singer-songwriter and veteran musician whose best-known song was Blue Suede Shoes; Cash was up-and-coming star whose songs were starting to rise on the charts; and Lewis was virtual unknown.

Million Dollar Quartet was inspired by the recording session and tells the story of one of the most pivotal moments in rock ‘n’ roll history.

It’s a fast-paced, non-stop tour of the 21 hits each of the four made famous: Fever, That’s All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues and Hound Dog, among others.

The Penetanguishene show reunites many of the cast members.

Three will be familiar to audiences from the recent Marathon of Hope show about Terry Fox.

Tyler Perkins, who appeared as Doug Alward in Marathon of Hope, plays Carl Lee Perkins; J. Sean Elliott who played Bill Vigars in Marathon of Hope, takes on the role of Sun Records executive and Laura Mae Nason plays Dyanne, Elvis Presley’s girlfriend. She was Leslie Scrivener in Marathon of Hope.

Some of the cast have also appeared in other Drayton Entertainment musicals such as Twist and Shout: The British Invasion and Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Theatre-goers may remember Gerrad Everard as Mick Jagger in both shows and he’s back to play Jerry Lee Lewis in this show.

Maxwell Theodore Lebeuf takes on the role of Johnny Cash while Matt Cage plays Elvis.

Cage is Toronto-based singer who is an internationally renowned Elvis tribute artist. He won first place, as gospel/inspirational champion, at last year’s Collingwood Elvis Festival.

While the jam session actually occurred on Dec. 4, 1956, the recording of it, called Million Dollar Quartet was not released until 1981 in Europe and 1990 in the United States.

The stage adaptation of the recording session was written by Floyd Mutrux and Colin Escott.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2010 and productions in Las Vegas and London’s West End followed and it toured nationally in the U.S.

Million Dollar Quartet runs until July 15 at the King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene.

Evening and matinee performances are available. Tickets are $46 for adults; $27 for youth under 20 years of age plus HST, available through www.kingswharftheatre.com or by calling the box office at 705-549-5555.