Dana Khalil has wanted to play a guitar from the moment she laid eyes on one, not long after she moved here from Syria, last fall.

Now, thanks to an anonymous donor from Central United Church, she will have the opportunity at this summer’s Midsummer Sound music program.

While she is still working on her English and can’t quite articulate what it is about the guitar that fascinates her, she does like it and one day would like to write music.

“It’s exciting to play,” she said.

Khalil, 13, has spent the last seven months or so in Grade 7 at Cundles Heights Elementary School. She came to Barrie last fall, with her parents, older brother and sister by way of Mississauga.

Her father, Sadeek, said he chose to move here because Barrie is a smaller city.

The Khalil family is sponsored by Northwest Barrie United Church.

When the family lived in Syria, they had a farm where they grew vegetables and grapes. Some crops were sold. Sadeek also worked as a motorcycle mechanic and is hoping to find similar work here. He and his wife, Hifaa, are taking English classes.

Prior to arriving in Canada, the Khalil family spent three years in a refugee house in Turkey. Dana tried to go to school for a couple of months, but didn’t like it because no one spoke her language, Kurdish. Instead, she drew pictures; faces are among her favourite subjects.

She has a great desire to learn everything she can including more about art. She would also like to learn volleyball and plays soccer at school. She enjoys riding her bicycle and fishing with her father and brother at Little Lake.

Midsummer Sound is a music program where young musicians have daily lessons, participate in choir, arts and crafts, tennis, chess and more. Now in its fifth year, it has grown into a festival with a concerto competition, numerous recitals and concerts, most with a mix of students and faculty, the majority are open to the public and most have free admission.

All faculty members are professional musicians and teachers including co-founders Janice LaMarre, who teaches viola, violin and music theory classes and serves as co-director at the summer program and Nena LaMarre, who has a Suzuki Piano Studio in Barrie. Her beginner group piano classes are a highlight at Midsummer Sound because of her ability to teach it in an exciting, fun, and creative way.

David Brown will be working with Dana. Born in Leeds, England, he has been playing the guitar since he was 13 years old and has taught it at night school as well as, more recently, five years at Codrington Public School.

He is one of seven talented musicians who will make the faculty of Midsummer Sound this year.

Michael Berkovsky has been a part of the program from the beginning. The graduate of Juilliard and Johns Hopkins’ Peabody Conservatory, he has won numerous international competitions, has his doctorate in piano performance and is a faculty member at the renowned Glen Gould Professional School and the Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy for Young Artists, at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. He is expected to teach a new piano jazz improv class this year.

There will be a faculty concert, a fundraiser for the program, on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at Grace United Church. For the first time, the concert will also feature the winner of the Concerto Competition.

The student will perform with the faculty, as a soloist.

Tickets are $25 each, $10 for students, available by calling 705-737-9342.