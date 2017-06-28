Time to speak up on wages

Progressive Conservative MPPs recently asked Ontarians to speak out against our government’s plan to create fairer workplaces and better jobs.

After two years of refusing to disclose any of their plans for Ontario, we at last have one clear position from Patrick Brown’s Progressive Conservatives: they oppose paying workers enough to support their families.

What’s more, in trying to keep people from getting the raise they deserve in our growing economy, the PC party is willing to resort to the politics of fear and misinformation.

Let’s look at the status quo Brown is asking you to defend.

Right now, 30% of workers earn less than $15 an hour. These are our friends, neighbours and family members, and they’re finding it harder and harder to keep up, let alone save for a rainy day.

But is there any merit to the PC claim that increasing the minimum wage will kill jobs and hurt the very people we’re trying to help?

The answer is no.

When the PCs were in power, they froze the minimum wage at $6.85 an hour. Since then, Ontario Liberals have increased it 10 times. Over that period, Ontario’s economy has grown and created hundreds of thousands of jobs. In the last few years, we’ve re-established our province as Canada’s economic engine. Last year, Ontario businesses created more new jobs than the rest of Canada combined.

But look around. Not everyone is benefitting from this growth and some businesses are treating workers unfairly. Liberals think we can do better. We know we can do better. And we know that a higher wage actually helps businesses by increasing retention and productivity and putting more money into the local economy.

So yes, our plan increases the minimum wage to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018 and $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2019. It also ensures part-time workers are paid fairly and that everyone has a minimum number of days for vacation and emergency leave. And if you agree that this growing economy can and must benefit every worker, then please speak up.

Our committee will be criss-crossing the province from July 10-21 to hear from people. Come and speak to us or write the clerk to say that you stand with your fellow workers, and not with self-interested politicians peddling fear and division.

Interested presenters can contact Eric Rennie, the clerk of the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs, at 416-325-3506.

Ann Hoggarth is the MPP representing Barrie.