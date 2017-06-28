BRADFORD – A man and woman were assaulted with a brick and an umbrella following an argument here Tuesday morning.

South Simcoe police called to the downtown at 10 a.m. for a fight found a number of witnesses and two victims.

Officers were told the man and woman were assaulted by two other men, and that a brick and umbrella were used in retaliation for an earlier argument.

Paramedics treated the victims for minor injuries.

The suspects were identified and later Tuesday afternoon a 31-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He was later released on condition he stay away from the victims until his court date.

His 33-year-old brother, a Barrie resident, is also being sought by police on a charge of assault with a weapon.