More than 17 years ago city council debated building a new $25-million performing arts centre in Barrie's downtown.

The two-theatre complex was to have 1,200 seats for its main stage, another 600 for a smaller venue and rehearsal halls on two acres at the corner of Collier and Mulcaster streets, and would open in late 2003.

Its financing plan would see the provincial and federal governments each contribute $5 million, another $5 million come from a fund-raising campaign and city taxpayers on the hook for $10 million, and the land.

It never happened, obviously. Whether it was lack of provincial funding or cold feet by councillors matters little now.

Fast forward to 2008 and the opening of the Five Points (Mady) performing arts centre, which seats 120-200 people.

The downtown theatre's construction cost was $6 million. Along with the $1.2 million price to buy the Dunlop Street West property, and the $525,141 interest on the portion debentured (how municipalities borrow money), the theatre's total price is more than $7.7 million.

This past Monday, this city council decided to buy W. A. Fisher Auditorium, and fund-raise the $13 million needed to redevelop the Dunlop/Bradford streets theatre, part of the former Barrie Central Collegiate property slated for residential development.

There will be negotiations with HIP Development to buy Fisher and some property on the shuttered high school site as part of a land exchange. The city owns Red Storey Field right behind the school.

Staff will gauge community support for acquiring the 950-seat auditorium, and the public's willingness for a capital fund-raising campaign for 100% - or another percentage councillors agree upon – of the required redevelopment cost.

You don't have to do the math, and hindsight is 20/20.

But it probably would not have been would have been much more expensive to build that theatre 17 years ago.

Plus it would be bigger, better and no doubt have greatly helped this city’s performing arts community and culture – not to mention all those tourist dollars.

Politicians often talk about thinking outside the box, but most rarely do.

This is one time when a little foresight might have helped avoid a situation that could be both cumbersome and expensive.