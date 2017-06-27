Communities across Ontario, including Barrie, will be recognized for progress being made to be inclusive and accessible for people of all ages.

The province's newly announced Age-Friendly Community Recognition Program will acknowledge communities that are working to meet the needs of Ontario's growing seniors’ population.

Minister of Seniors Affairs Dipika Damerla made the announcement Monday at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

Through the Liberal government of Premier Kathleen Wynne, the Action Plan for Seniors will see $1.5 million given to 56 communities.

Barrie’s $50,000 grant led to 22 long-range goals and a new community-based seniors and youth mentorship program.

“The Age-Friendly Community Recognition Program grants are meant to encourage collaboration among communities and promote grassroots action to meet the needs of Ontario’s growing seniors’ population,” Damerla told members of the chamber on Monday. “As well as enhancing seniors’ lives, this recognition program will raise awareness of the achievements of age-friendly communities, highlight their positive benefits and encourage other municipalities to follow suit by adopting their own age-friendly programs and policies.”

Damerla said an age-friendly community means services are accessible not just to older adults, but to everyone.

“It can be about engaging with other people in your community, being active in whatever way suits your interests and abilities, and embracing everything our great province has to offer,” she said.

Healthy, active aging is vital to the well being of Ontario's diverse communities of seniors,” Damerla added.

“Age-friendly communities provide all residents with services that support healthy aging, including safe and accessible public parks and community centres, recreation programming to help local seniors stay active and engaged, and walkable communities that make it easier for people to get around,” she said.

Damerla described Monday’s announcement as timely.

“In Ontario, the seniors’ population is projected to double over the next 25 years, to reach four million people,” she said. “And, for the first time, there are now more Ontarians over the age of 65 than there are children under the age of 15.”

"Barrie’s business community understands the benefits of being inclusive and accessible,” said Barrie Chamber of Commerce president is Kris Hughston. “When seniors are able to reach their full potential and live their best lives within the community, there are benefits both socially and economically."

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said the Allandale and Parkview 55-Plus centres represent the city’s commitment to seniors.

“They have incredibly well-used services,” he said. “Seniors are passionate about those services and these facilities which are the centre of their social lives.”

Details are forthcoming from the government about nominations this fall for the Age-Friendly Community Recognition Program grants.

