A puppy stolen from a Barrie pet store has been recovered in Innisfil.

City police say numerous tips Monday night led to the recovery of the nine-week-old Cockapoo, taken from Doogan’s Pet Emporium at Kozlov Mall early Sunday following a break-in.

Four eight-week-old kittens taken at the same time have not been recovered, but police believe they might have been given to residents of Jans Boulevard, also in Innisfil.

The kittens require further vaccinations imperative to their health. They are susceptible to dehydration and digestive complications.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129.

City police say video surveillance from Doogan’s show a man as he broke into the pet store through the front door at 3:18 a.m. Sunday.

He walked directly to the back of the store, where he removed the Cockapoo and four kittens of mixed colours.

On video, the man is seen running from the store after placing the animals inside a plastic bag and heading north through the parking lot.

The man is described as white and approximately 25 to 30 years of age. He had a dark, chin-strap style beard and was wearing a dark pompom toque with a white stripe, light coloured long-sleeved shirt, capris and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.