Let natives run aboriginal affairs: LETTER

For the past 50 years, successive provincial and federal governments have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to assist the aboriginal people of Canada, yet it is never enough.

No matter how much land is ceded to the tribes, it is never enough. No matter how many apologies are made it is never enough.

No minority group in the history of civilization has been given as much, yet each year our government will be asked for more money because another crisis has arisen.

Unless our leaders learn to say no, my grandchildren will be spending more millions and surrendering more land in compensation, relief and assistance.

Aboriginals will always remain dependent if they benefit from being dependent. The first step in breaking the chain of dependency is to let the aboriginals administer the department of aboriginal affairs. If they run short of funds, they can either tax themselves or learn to live with less.

But what they won’t be able to do is turn to the people of Canada and demand more, more, more.

DNA tests should be mandatory before a status card is issued.

An audit of the spending of those native groups receiving government money should begin immediately, and the figures made available to the taxpayer.

Joffre McCleary

Barrie