Barrie's for sale, if only in name.

The city is moving ahead with its corporate sponsorship strategy, which includes selling the naming rights to events like Winterfest and Celebrate Barrie, the skateboard facility at Queen's Park, Holly Recreation Centre and its various rooms and even the dog-off-leash park near Barrie Molson Centre (BMC).

Councillors gave initial approval Monday to outsource the strategy's pilot program, an 18-month exercise to explore naming and sponsorship opportunities.

It will also look at the risk and assesses the feasibility of implementing a broad sponsorship program through outsourcing.

Council would have the final word on naming or renaming city property, buildings and structures.

All proceeds from the sponsorship pilot program will go into the city's corporate advertising revenue account, unless directed for specific purposes or directed by council.

The Memorial Square naming rights agreement represents how such sponsorships can work. It is being turned into a large urban square, linked to Kempenfelt Bay's shores. This includes a $750,000, 25-year deal for the sponsorship naming rights with Meridian Credit Union for the lower tiers of the park.

Late last year, council instructed staff to prepare an implementation plan for a sponsorship pilot project, based on a performance-based contract for an individual contractor.

The city's corporate sponsorship strategy is all about selling the naming rights of Barrie facilities and the sponsoring of programs, events and other community initiatives.

Arenas, recreation centres, pools and sports fields are expected to provide the best opportunities for sponsorships.

Public swims and skating are also for sale, as are city events.

But city staff say BMC should not be part of the sponsorship pilot project, and councillors agree.

“The issue at the (Barrie) Molson Centre is it's a little more complex,” said Coun. Doug Shipley. “There are two distinct and separate contracts that go on there. It's just going to involve a little more work.

“To lump that in with everything else is just going to cause some issues, so we're drawing that out of here and keeping that separate.”

The two contracts are between Molson Canada and the city, and another involving Horsepower Sports and Entertainment Group and the city. These contracts are separate and distinct, but there are inter-dependencies.

New naming rights for BMC are expected to be in place for 2019.

Outsourcing a sponsorship service provider will find either an individual or corporation and have certain criteria, including experience related to sponsorships of this nature.

But city staff have indicated in-house resources would be required at some point to fully support the strategy.

Estimated, annual naming rights gross revenue

Holly Recreation Centre, main building - $80,000

Southshore Centre, main building - $22,500

Winterfest - $40,000

Celebrate Barrie - $30,000

Queen's Park skateboard facility - $5,000

Source: City of Barrie