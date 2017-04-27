How easy is it to overdose on vitamins?

When it comes to vitamins, can too much hurt you?

While it's hard to overdo it with vitamins and minerals found naturally in foods, taking too much of certain fat-soluble vitamin supplements can be harmful to your body, Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo, chief of internal medicine at the University of Miami Health System, told Fox News.

Fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A, D, E and K can accumulate in the body and have a higher potential for toxicity than water soluble-vitamins.

“The problem is that those vitamins are not easily cleared out by the kidney, so they can accumulate faster,” Carrasquillo told Fox News.

Overdosing on vitamin A, found naturally in carrots and sweet potatoes, could lead to problems like confusion and lethargy, while overdosing on vitamin D, found naturally in milk and dairy products, can lead to problems such as dehydration, excess urination and kidney stones, Carrasquillo said.