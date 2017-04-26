Everyone was fired up for this one.

The Bear Creek Kodiaks got their first opportunity to face a live opponent and they took advantage of it.

Despite a brief lull in the first half, the senior boys rugby team played with energy and excitement in a 43-19 season-opening victory over the Bracebridge Lakers at Georgian College on Wednesday.

“It was awesome,” said Bear Creek’s Jamie Hermiston. “Right off of the start, it was electric.

“Everybody wanted a try, but we weren’t playing selfish, and that was the biggest thing.”

After the teams traded early scores, Hermiston would get the ball once his forwards possessed it during a throw in, and he went the final 25 yards himself to give the Kodiaks the lead.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” said Hermiston, who was following his blockers. “I looked up and said to the guy who was giving me the ball out of the maul, ‘be with me,’ because I was going to take it. I did and they weren’t ready for me.

“That worked out because our forwards were taking all of their guys into that maul.”

Bear Creek increased its lead to 19-5 after making a half-dozen passes to its left before leaving Cameron Weatherill wide open to run half of the length of the turf field for a try.

“Our backfield has definitely been putting in a lot of time at practice,” Weatherill said. “We’ve run those plays hundreds of times.

“I think we’re looking good.”

Bracebridge would not give up though, and after a few powerful runs, they broke through Bear Creek’s line twice to tie the game at 19-19.

“Once it was tied up, it was just time for us to bear down,” Weatherill said. “We had to make sure we were doing the plays we practised and work hard.

“As long as we kept playing our game, we knew we should be able to pull out the win.”

The Kodiaks communicated well and, just before the end of the opening half, pushed the ball forward on a quick re-start and dished off to Hermiston, who raced into the end zone for a try.

Bear Creek continued to stride onwards early in the second half, as some well-placed passes opened up the door for Weatherill to get another try and extend the lead to 31-19.

“I think it’s got a lot to do with the offloads from the forwards,” Hermiston said. “They’ll take a guy and run directly at him, and then, once he gets contact, he’ll dish it off and then that (tackler) is totally out of the play.

“So that’s a huge part of it.”

The Kodiaks would strike three times in the second half, as their in-game adjustments seemed to pay off.

“I think it was just a lot of minor tweaks that we had to make,” Hermiston said. “It wasn’t any really big things, it was just stuff like us needing a few more guys in the rucks.

“It was just the little things we were missing,” Hermiston added. “Once we got that going, it was a whole new team.”

Bear Creek was also able to shut out Bracebridge in the last half hour as it limited the time and space for the Lakers ball-carriers.

“We definitely pulled together on defence,” Weatherill said. “Early on, they were breaking our line a lot, but after they got a couple of tries, we brought it together and started taking our man on ‘D’ and it worked out for us.”

The Kodiaks have stressed working hard throughout their months of practice leading up to Wednesday, and it paid off.

“Commitment is No. 1 and our coaches and teammates really stress that,” Weatherill said. “Overall, we have 100% effort and we give it all every game, and that’s all you can ask for.”

