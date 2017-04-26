At the very least, Barrie councillors know how most of the neighbours feel about a proposed, second 11-storey apartment at 37 Johnson St.

They don’t want it due to the traffic it will bring to the east end, for the parking problems it could cause, for the views it would block, for the shadows it would cast and for all the changes it would cause.

Not every neighbour feels this way, but most did who spoke at Monday’s public meeting on applications to alter and/or expand this land use.

It would mean another 222 apartment units there, and with the 196 existing units, a total of 418 for this 3.5-acre site, plus 227 parking spaces on the property, which already has 196 parking spots.

But at this point in the city’s planning process, what’s most important is how the developer, D.D. 37 Johnson Ltd., reacts to the feedback.

In other words, resident after resident standing before a microphone in the Council Chambers saying an emphatic ‘no’ to another 11 storeys.

Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth, who represents these people, has come out against the project. And the ward councillor’s opinion carries weight with the rest of council.

Like every story, however, there are two sides to this one.

As a landowner, this developer does have certain rights; one is to make applications for this type of project.

The developer says this project would provide $6 million in development charges to the city, cash-in-lieu of parkland and provide affordable housing rental units - at a time when Barrie doesn’t have enough affordable rental housing.

So will D.D. 37 Johnson Ltd. forge ahead with its plans, wait for the staff report, and a council decision – resolving to challenge one it doesn’t like at the Ontario Municipal Board, which has the final word on local government decisions.

Or will this developer go back to the drawing board, and attempt to find a project that’s less offensive to the neighbours, and Barrie councillors?

Or will the land go back on the market, to become someone else’s opportunity, or problem, in a few years?

Many questions, but few answers, at least at this point.

But that’s the way this city’s planning process works and, at the very least, it provides the opportunity for residents and landowners to have their say before a decision is made.