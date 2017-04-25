It’s time for tough talk on turf exterminators.

Barrie may be home to a beautiful waterfront and proudly display dozens of Communities in Bloom awards for our collective green thumbs, but we’ve also got a secret we keep tucked underground until they rear their ugly, white curly bodies each summer.

The larvae of the scarab beetle, otherwise known as grubs, have taken their tolls on Barrie lawns leaving them with brown, bald patches for the past decade.

After the province’s cosmetic pesticide ban went into effect in 2008, homeowners have been scratching their heads as they duck from the lazy flight of the looney-sized June bugs to find relief.

“If you keep your grass wet and strong you’ll be fine,” said Brett Mosely, Barrie’s parks foreman for the past three years.

“But with a dry, stressed out lawn, grubs will get in. The jury’s still out on the cause, but last year was a very heavy June bug year. I was up north at a cottage and you could actually feel them crunching under your feet as you walked across the lawn,” Mosely said with a shudder in his voice.

Golf courses are allowed to use pesticides, and he said city staffers will only spray for knot weed or clover. City staffers also spray herbicides to control poison ivy on trails.

But for the most part, Mosely said the parks crews will aerate, top-dress with compost and top-soil, over-seed and use fertilizer four times each year to keep on top of the slimy beasts.

“We don’t use chemicals on our green spaces. And we don’t use nematodes, there are just too many acres of parkland to cover,” he said.

Over at Cochrane’s Sod Farms, owner Mark Cochrane said sod growers are permitted use pesticides but there’s nothing legal to kill grubs.

“It is the biggest problem in Ontario with all the lawns,” Cochrane said. “Everyone’s trying to come up with new things to kill them, but in my opinion, there’s nothing strong enough out there.”

If you were going to go looking for a hero to kill the blight of grubs, you’d be hard pressed to pin a cape on a nematode or roundworm.

However, the nasty little things may be the only capped crusader Ontarians can use on what remains of their lawns to battle the beetles.

There are more than one million species of nematodes known to survive in the polar regions to mountain tops and everywhere in between.

When sprinkled onto grub-infested lawns, the little worms burrow down and munch the June beetles’ eggs.

What we’re dealing with now, says Barry Leigh, aka the “bug man” at Barrie’s Bradford Greenhouse, is the adult stage beetles who are waking from a full winter’s slumber and ready to begin munching on grass roots.

“Now that they’ve woken up, they’re going to mate in the trees, come back down into the lawn’s (root systems) and lay eggs,” Leigh said.

Spraying lawns with nematodes in early May will kill the eggs, but Leigh warns that only kills one cycle; it must be done again to kill the next generation in mid-August, or its back to square one.

“Grubs are awful in Barrie. Having a healthy lawn is the one deterrent because grubs can’t travel through a healthy, thick root system,” he said.

After a four-day cycle of watering, spraying nematodes, watering and more watering, Leigh recommends an “up, down and all-around” fertilizer.

“To give you more root development, go with a 22-4-10,” he said, pointing to the numbers on a bag of fertilizer.

The 22 stands for nitrogen, which allows the grass to grow green and up. The four signifies the phosphorous count for root growth underground. And Leigh says the 10 digit counts the potash content, which keeps the grass green and healthy all-around.

If that fails, patio stones are a nice option.

