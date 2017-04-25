It's almost like found money.

The city's is receiving another $1.4 million in federal funding for Barrie's Transit Garage, bringing the total to $5.8 million for construction of the $23.9-million facility on Welham Road.

Public-Private Partnership Canada supports public infrastructure projects with funding of as much as 25% of its direct construction costs, to a maximum of $5.8 million.

Barrie's garage was substantially complete in late 2015.

The city's share of construction costs was to be $19.5 million.

But last year city staff asked P3 Canada to re-evaluate its contribution, and Barrie's contribution has been lowered to $18.1 million.

Mayor Jeff Lehman has recognized the work of Brent Forsyth, the city's supervisor of transit business services, in negotiating this additional funding.

Barrie's Transit Garage is an 108,000-square-foot facility that can store as many as 85 vehicles.