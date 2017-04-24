Teens can make a positive difference.

The countdown has begun for Change the World Ontario Youth Volunteer Challenge 2017.

This year’s six-week challenge by the not-for-profit organization runs from April 23 to June 3 and is designed to encourage youth 14 – 19 years of age to volunteer in their local community.

“Youth volunteers have an opportunity to experience first-hand the impact their volunteering has,” said project co-ordinator Sandra Smart. “From sewing, knitting, carpentry, art, music and cooking challenges, to community clean ups and events, high school students will have a number of opportunities to volunteer their time, learn new skills, make new connections and understand how non-profit organizations actively support their local communities.”

Since 2008 across Ontario, more than 240,000 youth have contributed more than 1.2 million volunteer hours in their communities through the Change the World campaign.

There are plenty of reasons for youngsters to take part and make a difference in their community, Smart said.

“They can pick up community involvement hours needed for graduation while supporting causes they care about,” she said. “The experience will bolster their post-secondary or scholarship applications, and resumes, will help them develop their skills and gain new ones.

“And they get to experience that feel-good factor by giving back.”

Last year, more than 4,200 youth across north Simcoe County, Barrie, Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes in 27 communities volunteered more than 15,000 hours in 26 schools, at approximately 60 Change the World Ontario Youth Volunteer Challenge events, along with more than 50 participating agencies.

Smart said dozens of area businesses and groups help participants in the challenge make a difference.

“Any support local businesses can lend is always greatly appreciated and means we can support more events and more volunteer initiatives during the campaign,” she said.

Some of those events include tree planting, encouraging the use of recyclable materials for urban gardens and even a sewing challenge.

Students from Eastview Secondary School are sewing pillow cases for the Barrie Women and Children's Shelter and teens from St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School are creating sleep pants for donation to Youth Haven.

York South-Weston MPP Laura Albanese, provincial Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, said teen participants in the challenge can make a difference.

“I look forward to young people experiencing the many benefits of volunteering first-hand through the 2017 Change the World – Ontario Youth Volunteer Challenge,” she said. “Whether volunteering in their schools, in their communities or for causes they are passionate about, our youth truly can change the world and change their lives by dedicating their time to volunteerism.”

To learn more about the challenge and how you can take part or help, visit www.communityreach.ca/change-the-world-16.html or call Smart at 705-606-2712.

