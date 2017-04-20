Shaun Majumder returns to Barrie next week for a show at Georgian Theatre.

Barrie is one of his favourite places to perform. The last time he was here, several years ago, he headlined the Barrie International Comedy Festival and drew a near-capacity crowd.

He is travelling from his home in Los Angeles, where he has lived since 2001, especially for this show and whatever happens along the way will likely end up as part of his material.

“I love playing Barrie; it’s just so much fun up there,” said Majumder, who will be adding to the fun with any number of different topics that are “all over the map. You never know what you’re going to get on the day.”

He expects it will include Donald Trump, a little about the differences between Canada and the United States, the current social-media craze and even his work with the television show The Hour Has 22 Minutes. H e was a regular on the show for quite a few years and returned for the 22 Minutes Canada 150 Special, which aired recently on CBC.

Most of the time, when he’s back in Canada, he’s heads to his hometown, Burlington, N.L., where he is building a house and working on a bunch of projects to bring tourists to the area.

He started a summer festival, called The Gathering, with musical acts such as Joel & Bill Plaskett along with a comedy show, food and entertainment, Aug. 24-26. For more details, see thegatheringburlington.com

Another project centres on a community program to create a sustainable micro-economy through tourism. The major component of it is tent and pod accommodations which can be seen at omesweetome.com. His efforts became part of a documentary series Majumder Manor that ran for two seasons on W Network.

Between the U.S. and Canada, he has the flexibility to go where the work is and play where the surf is high. It’s one of his favourite forms of fun.

While the Gemini Award-winning actor/comedian is known for live shows, films, hosting Just for Laughs Comedy festival TV series, among other television work, lately he’s been creating his own projects as a writer and producer. He has also written a script with his wife, Shelby Fenner, an American actor.

Majumder lived in Newfoundland until he was 15 years old. He was raised by his mother and spent some time in Ontario with his father after his parents split up. He has always loved entertaining and performing and carved out his own path, taking workshops and courses along the way, always learning.

“When I was a little kid I would do plays in school and I went to high school and did plays there, but didn’t think it was an actual career I could do,” he said. “I just did it because I loved it. It’s kind of like where my career is now - tried everything and loved all of it and certain things took off at different times, like stand-up.”

He performed a couple of times at Yuk Yuk’s in Barrie. He also did a stint at Second City, improv training, and a year of general arts at the University of Dalhousie and did his first professional play there.

“I felt the need to get out of there and dived into the school of hard knocks,” said Majumder, who feels it’s a much better way to learn. “I encourage people to go out and be an actor, stand-up, improv, whatever you want to perform. Just do it. You’ll learn by doing and always take classes, read books and go to workshops.”

He’s still a Toronto Maple Leafs fan and catches the games on TV. He also enjoys hanging out with his wife, participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, and playing with their two Boston terriers, Jazzy and Freddy.

Shaun Majumder performs on Friday, April 28 at the Georgian Theatre at 8 p.m. Dinner theatre packages are $125 plus HST, show only tickets range from $39.55 to $141.25. Tickets are limited, for availability, call the box office at 705-792-1949.