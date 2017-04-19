Stance on natives unwise and unwelcome

(Re: ‘Don’t dwell on past’ in the April 13 edition of the Examiner)

I was appalled and aghast by the missive of a grossly ill-informed and ill-mannered Joffre McCleary in his defence of the indefensible actions of Senator Lynn Beyak in her misinformed rants about residential schools.

Where to begin?

Should I start with the use of quotation marks around words like victims, survivors and ordeal that were used to describe those forced to attend these facilities and what happened inside those walls?

I got the sense that with the use of such punctuation Mr. McCleary didn’t believe that abuse was perpetrated on innocent First Nations children. I am not stretching that argument too far as Mr. McCleary went on to call the abuse a myth.

He further states that “... we’ve apologized countless times, we have turned over thousands of acres of public land, doled out billions of dollars to their communities, and compensated directly those abused. Enough!”

It makes me wonder if he realizes who was here first. We may have given back thousands of acres, but that’s only because we stole millions.

He finishes off by saying First Nations leaders shouldn’t dwell on what he called the miseries of the past.

Would he say that about the Holocaust, or to the families of murder victims of the Montreal Massacre or to those who have suffered from any other heinous act committed against a group of people based on race, religion or gender?

I won’t go as far as too call Mr. McCleary intolerant or even racist.

I will say his comments were unwise and unwelcome.

Don MacNeil

Barrie