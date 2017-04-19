City hall must examine who employs them

(Re: ‘Skewed meeting raises eyebrows’ in the April 15 edition of the Examiner)

I agree with this letter and honestly wish taxpayers of the city would examine the financial statements of the elected to council in 2014.

I have pointed out that the council was pre-selected by developers. They were the only ones developers gave funding to!

All the taxpayer did in the election was to rubber stamp the developers’ selection.

Also, if they looked at the candidates who did not win, they were not supported by developers.

City hall needs a thorough examination as to who they think employs them, developers or taxpayers.

Wayne Partridge

Barrie