Airline industry gets away with a lot

Canadians who believe this nation is over-regulated need look no further than the airline industry for a reason.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau has said legislation is coming later this spring addressing the rights of airline passengers.

This after a 10-year-old Prince Edward Island boy was bumped from an over-booked Air Canada flight during March break, when his family was travelling to Costa Rica.

The family of four was told the plane had 28 seats, but that 34 seats had been sold.

What business other than the airline industry can get away with that?

Garneau hasn’t laid out the specifics of the Liberals bill of rights for airline passengers, but did say it would spell out situations where they could be compensated – while being practical for airlines.

How this will differ from what’s already in place is unknown. The PEI family was compensated for their son’s ‘bump’, although it reportedly didn’t cover their costs.

And there were reports that Air Canada didn’t lift a finger until the media got hold of the story and the airline was looking bad, or worse.

Which isn’t exactly atypical, of course.

But at the very heart of this situation is that airlines overbook their flights.

Passengers book a trip, buy a ticket, go to the airport and then discover their flight is over-booked and they’re not flying.

How is that fair? How is that allowed?

Air Canada says there is some science behind what it does.

Over-selling flights in done using computer algorithms that look at historical data to identify patterns, showing where and when airline passengers do and don’t show up.

The airline sells a number of tickets below what the patterns predict, but there are times when customers have to be moved to another flight because it’s been over-sold.

Again, which other industry can get away with doing this?

Could a grocery store take more turkey orders at Christmas than birds it had?

Would an auto dealership take 20 orders for a new vehicle when it knew only 15 were available?

Certainly, neither of these situations are as serious, or unnerving, as being bumped from an airline flight.

So it will be interesting to see what Garneau and the Liberals will do for a passengers bill of rights.

And if it has any teeth, how the airline industry reacts.