The English Premier League gave an honest look at the boys’ soccer talent in Barrie this past weekend.

The West Bromwich Albion farm team held an identification camp for boys under-9-to-18 at Georgian College.

“Canada is on no market,” said chief soccer recruiter Gary Lewis.

Lewis is the owner of APEX, a soccer organization that partners with various British professional teams to develop aspiring talent.

All participating players in the ID camp were assessed as either recreational, development or elite players. Players with enough potenital were even invited to come to West Brom in the United Kingdom.

Alex Hendricks is the Barrie U-21 boys coach and said he could not be more excited about the opportunity.

“I find that in soccer on the whole we haven’t had a clear pathway where the kids are educated, the parents are educated, where we can create a pipeline so they can actually aspire to get there outside of North America,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks played soccer compeittively growing up, but said he and many of his colleagues did not have clear opportunties to advance in the sport.

APEX is helping turn a new page.

Matthew Radivojsa, of the Burlington soccer club, is on the verge of signing a contract with the West Bromwich Albion farm team. APEX noticed Radivojsa at the first ID camp they held in the Toronto area about four years ago.

Ever since, West Brom has invited him to train for three-week intervals a handful of times. Pending that Radivojsa continues to progress, when he turns 16 next year, he’ll sign a two-year sports apprenticeship with its farm team.

Radivojsa’s budding development has in some ways set a precedence for UK soccer development in Canada.

His father, Miki Radivojsa, has been instrumental in helping find more soccer talent this side of the pond.

“I told him (Lewis) that there are a lot of good players in Canada,” Radivojsa said. “So that’s what we’re doing to expose the pathway and find as many good players as we can.”

West Bromwich Albion is only one of the 92 professional UK soccer teams in the Premier League, Championship League, League 1 and League 2.

“If we see a kid that we think is probably better than West Brom, than I’d obviously probably bring him into Manchester United, Manchester City, possibly Chelsea,” Lewis said. “If we see kids that are not quite at the level of West Brom, than I’d bring him to Championship League teams.”

More than 75% of the players aren’t recruited because of skill level or that they cannot attain European Union eligibility.

If a player is recruited, depending on the club, parents would be responsible for paying for flights to send the player to the UK, and the club would then cover all lodging during his visit. Once signed, the club would cover all costs for their player.

“Given the right environment, if we can produce two or three players a year, various levels and ages I’ll be an extremely happy guy,” said Lewis, who added he expects to make a few more recruting trips to Canada later this year.

But even if a player didn’t get scouted to come visit a UK soccer club, every participant received thorough feedback, regardless of skill level.

“We’re giving them a written assessment telling them, ‘this is what you need to improve on to get to the next level’,” said Radivojsa. “This is more of a relationship and it should be pursued if you want to go to the next level.”

Not only does the interest the UK is showing in Canadian soccer help the players, but also the coaches.

“Most of us parents get into coaching because we want to help our kids (and) give them the best life possible,” Hendricks said.

Since soccer is not as popular in Canada as it is in other countries around the world like the UK, there can be a lack of education.

“What they do on the field is really only 10% of their development. Things off the field, how kids mature, they might be going through growth spurts, and you can’t make rash decisions,” Lewis said.

Barrie is still considered a hockey city, but soccer has grown significantly in the last 10 years. The rise of the Toronto FC, Canada’s bid to host a future World Cup and the success of the Canadian women’s team at last year’s Olympics are all helping to grow the game here.

“I’ve travelled all over the world, I think there’s a Lionel Messi, there’s a Cristiano Ronaldo in every country. It’s just (a matter of) finding them,” Lewis said.

This past weekend could have marked the beginning stages of a Barrie soccer player’s ticket to the English Premier League.

For more information about future ID camps, visit apexfootballmanagement.com.