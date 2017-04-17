Putting on a better face

CLEARVIEW TWP. - Storefront owners and tenants may be able to spruce up shop exteriors with grants from Clearview Township through its proposed Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

Clearview Township’s director of community services Mara Burton presented the draft plan to council at the April 10 meeting.

“The reason why the facades are so important is because the downtown is the physical heart of the community and reflects upon the entire community,” Burton told council.

“If our downtowns appear weaker and in disarray it’s going to deter people from stopping here, investing here and moving here,” she said.

“First impressions are really all you have to entice people to come into your business, so it’s really packaging of your business. The impression they have from the outside reflects what kind of quality they will have on the inside.”

A healthy downtown creates jobs, incubates small businesses, protects property values and increase the community’s options for goods and services, she wrote in her report.

The plan calls for one-time grants for improvements that include signage, lighting, doors and windows in commercially zoned areas across Clearview Township.

Barb’s Clothes Closet in Stayner was used as an example of a storefont that has the appealing look of a traditional building with attractive lighting and signage.

Oasis Convenience in Stayner, was shown along with drawings of how the modern structure could be refaced into a more attractive building.

“It doesn’t take a lot to turn the look of the building into something traditional,” Burton said.

The draft plans calls for a maximum grant of $7,500 for a corner lot and $5,000 for an internal lot.

Mayor Chris Vanderkruys noted that the township has put $50,000 in the budget for 2017 for the project.

Store owners or tenants would make an application to the township for the grant and it would be a competitive process where council would make the decisions on who gets the grants, explained Burton.

Coun. Shawn Davidson said he supports grants larger than $5,000 and that businesses should be contributing or matching the funds so the township would not be paying 100% of the cost.

“This should be a hand up, not a hand out,” he said.

Coun. Kevin Elwood questioned whether shops in hamlets including Singhampton and Duntroon would be eligible and Burton said that all commercial properties in the township could benefit.

“If you do one or two buildings it can make a big difference,” she said.

Coun. Deborah Bronée said she supports the facade improvement but would like to see some financial incentives to make accessibility improvements and that accessibility be part the plan.

Stayner Chamber of Commerce member Tamara Culham said she is excited about the CIP, but had some reservations.

“I’d like to see it at the $10,000 mark but have it at matching dollars because if you did a $20,000 improvement on a building, that is significant. You are really going to see that visually - $5,000 is not going to go that far for a significant visual impact,” she said.

Culham said she would like to see 100% occupancy in downtown Stayner and more involvement from building owners.

“I see a lot of out-of-town ownership. I feel some of those owners aren’t as engaged in community as they need to be,” she said.

In addition building owners are about to “take a big hit” on accessibility legislation where they will have to have wheelchair accessible entries and washrooms.

“I would like to see them access some kind of funding where they could do all of it,” she said.

A public meeting date in May about the CIP will be announced in the near future.

FUNDS TO BE DIRECTED TO SMALL TOWN AFFORDABLE HOUSING CREATION

Clearview Township Deputy Mayor Barry Burton was successful in getting $4 million allocated to affordable housing initiatives for small town and rural areas.

County council approved the creation of a staff report that would provide $2 million allocation in both 2018 and 2019 as part of the funding through the Community 10-Year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy (2014-2024).

“The issue is the county is putting millions of dollars into affordable housing but it tends to go to large settlement areas like Collingwood, Barrie and Wasaga Beach. Places like Creemore, Stayner, Victoria Harbour and Waubaushene we need affordable housing,” he said.

The Strategy, funded by the provincial government, calls for the creation of 2,685 new affordable housing units in Simcoe County by 2024. Of those, Clearview Township has an allocation of 76 units to be created.

“We are never going to achieve that if we don’t get some assistance from the county,” Burton said.

While larger centres are building housing projects of 30 to 100 units, Burton wants to see smaller projects.

“Places like Creemore and Stayner and all the small development areas, we need affordable housing but we don’t have the property or the room to build a 30 or 40 unit. We do have room to build a nine- or 10-unit facility,” he said.

Burton said he is trying to get funding put in to work in combination with developers and the municipality.

“The problem of building affordable housing is it’s not profitable for a developer,” he said.

So, Burton would like to see townships offer free packages of land and the county provide funds to make affordable housing development viable for developers.

