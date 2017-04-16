No transit service on Easter Sunday
All recreation centres, including Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre and the Holly Community Centre, will be open for drop-in activities during normal operating hours throughout the Easter weekend, including fitness centres and drop-in fitness classes.
There will be no transit service on Easter Sunday.
Garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection will occur as usual on Easter Monday and pick-up will remain on the regular schedule throughout the week.
Barrie City Hall will be closed Easter Monday.