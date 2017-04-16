A turkey smashed into the front window of an SUV Sunday afternoon on Highway 400's southbound lanes, just before Barrie's Duckworth Street exit.

OPP said there were minor injuries only.

“It happens on a regular basis, actually,” said Const. Ian Michel of the OPP Highway Safety Division. “Especially with the turkeys in that area.”

The Subaru's occupants were two adults and two children, and its driver pulled off the highway and onto the shoulder.

The Subaru's front windshield was broken, OPP said.