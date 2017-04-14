LETTER: Skewed meeting raises eyebrows

Big Bay Point Road is zoned for single residential homes, but a developer wants it rezoned in order to build a townhouse complex.

The City of Barrie held a 'community meeting' to discuss the matter. It said that no decision had been made.

During the meeting we were shown a city planning diagram which showed our area as a 'zone of intensification' and so it looked certain that some sort of decision had, indeed, been already made.

The drawing of the proposed building showed 25 units in three stories with 50 cars. The developer mentioned, in passing, that this was just a representative drawing.

Two weeks after the 'community meeting' a new submission to the city quietly showed 34 units with 68 cars in four stories.

When we asked for a copy of the new submission, we were told we could not have it because it was protected by copyright law.

It was beginning to look like things were rather skewed in favour of the developer, rather than the long-term taxpayer.

Apparently current zoning means nothing.

It now seems to everyone here that the City of Barrie could save a lot of money by getting rid of the planning department altogether and buying a dart board.

Dave Lawlor

Barrie