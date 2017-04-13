Late-night hunger pains can drive people to distraction.

Police believe one man might be responsible for two break and enters at two separate fast food restaurants in Barrie on April 7.

A man smashed the front glass door of Mary Brown’s Famous Chicken and Taters on Wellington St. West at approximately 4:30 a.m. last Friday.

His actions caused the burglar alarm to sound which forced him to flee the plaza.

However, shortly before 5 a.m., a man broke into Papa Joe’s Pizza & Chicken on Anne Street South by also smashing through the front glass door.

Once inside Papa Joe’s, he broke into the back office by using a screw driver to pry open the front door.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a medium build.

He was wearing an orange hoodie, dark pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Welten of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2711, cwelten@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.