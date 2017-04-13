A tip about drug trafficking at the Knights Inn motel at 150 Dunlop St. West earlier this year led to a drug bust on Tuesday.

Barrie’s crime and tactical units executed a search warrant in a motel room Tuesday night.

The two male occupants of the room were arrested after police located a stash of drugs and cash.

The cache of drugs included nine grams of crack cocaine, 14 grams of powder cocaine, five grams of heroin, four grams of marijuana and a quantity of cash.

Motel manager Baljinder Parmar said the residents were quiet and he wasn’t aware they were involved in illegal activity.

“It’s very hard to judge in four or five days what they’re doing in there,” Parmar said on Thursday.

“We don’t want to encourage people to do it; we have even made all rooms non-smoking rooms now,” he said.

“If we see illegal stuff, we call the police. We always co-operate with the police,” he added.

A 24-year-old Mississauga man was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and another charge of failing to comply with his probation orders.

A 27-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the street value of the drugs seized exceeds $7,000. Investigators believe the seizure and arrests of these individuals will result in a major dent in the drugs reaching the streets of Barrie.

The public is reminded that anyone who may have information into the illegal distribution or possession of drugs can anonymously report to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com