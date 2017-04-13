Simcoe County Kairos is holding its fourth annual Good Friday Walk for Justice.

The walk starts at Barrie City Hall at 1 p.m. with the intention of supporting marginalized people in our community.

Support for these people will be shown through making stops at the Spirit Catcher, Barrie's police office at the bus terminal, the Elizabeth Fry Society, Barrie Public Library, the Busby Centre and Out of the Cold at St. Andrew's Church.

In accordance with the 'stations of the cross' tradition, the walk will end where it started, at Barrie City Hall.

“It's a good reflective activity and it has a way of making people's Christianity truly meaningful,” said Simcoe County Kairos chairperson Elaine Gareau. “Many people don't go to church anymore but for churchgoers, it provides a good opportunity to make Good Friday about our father.”

After the approximate hour and a half walk, soup and bread will be shared at Barrie City Hall.

Simcoe County Kairos is sponsoring the event and can be contacted for more information at kairos.simcoecounty@gmail.com or by calling Gareau at 705-252-3459.