Women truly do have the last laugh, especially in Barrie.

A bunch of Second City alumni and Canadian comedy award winners land in town for a Girls Nite Out next weekend.

The show is the first of three in a new Women Abut Town series at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie.

“We’re kind of a rag-tag group of performers,” said Jennine Profeta, who assembled the lineup for the show. “The concept is you’re getting a show that’s all ladies - standup, sketch improv - people you see on CBC, commercials. One is on a show in US NBC Superstore.”

The first time Profeta produced a Girls Nite Out was 10 years ago at the request of a friend who wanted all-female cast for a summer theatre show in Bobcaygeon.

It’s been going ever since, although the cast changes depending on availability.

In addition to Profeta, who is an actor, improviser, writer and be seen on Howie Mandel’s Howie Do It, the Barrie show will feature Karen Parker and Leslie Seiler. Kevin Baker serves as music director, a role he did at Second City before opening an improv school in Kingston.

Parker is a three-time Canadian Comedy Award-winning/Dora-nominated actor and alumna of Second City Toronto. She has co-created and performed in three successful reviews, toured the globe with The Nearly World Famous DuffleBag Theatre as well as performing with theatre companies across Ontario.

In addition to film and television credits that run the gamut from Beauty & The Beast to Saving Hope, commercials for everything from Tide to cheese, she is an acting and improv instructor at the Second City Training Centre in Toronto and a member of an all-female sketch troupe called Punch in the Box.

“She started doing the show with us in the beginning and then she got busy writing for television so it’s a big coup to get her back for the Barrie show,” Profeta said.

Seiler is an actor, improviser and director who also teaches sketch, improv and heads up the Conservatory Program at the Second City Training Centre. She has won five Canadian Comedy Awards for her work at Second City and for her role in the Superchannel TV series 24 Hour Rental and is a regular guest on CBC Radio’s Because News with Gavin Crawford.

Despite the all-female cast, there is no feminist agenda and it isn’t uncommon to see men in the audience.

“There are always men in the crowd. They’re treated quite kindly, but we do poke fun at them a bit,” she said. “It’s always a 100% guaranteed great time. We have very talented people. It has a variety show feel. We try and do a lot of different things, mix it up a bit and make it memorable.

“It’s always about celebrating the women in the audience,” she added.

Profeta, who is originally from Winnipeg, started out in theatre and has theatre degree. She did funny roles and liked comedy, but never called herself a comedian. Her job, at the time, was as a reporter for the Winnipeg Free Press, writing entertainment stories, interviewing celebrities and spotlighting people on the rise in the Manitoba city’s performing arts community.

She wanted to be on the other side, but “couldn’t find her tribe” until she took a improve class at Second City. She went from knowing very little about improv and thinking she was not a funny person to loving comedy.

She quit her job, took more classes, graduated from the Conservatory Program and been a member of The Second City’s Touring Company. Along the way, she did year of performing on cruise ships and met her husband through comedy. They have a five-year-old child.

She also started writing scripts and selling them for a children series called Ollie. She’s also written for CBC and Chatelaine magazine.

Profeta is now based in Bobcaygeon. For fun, she enjoys playing Lego with her child.

Girls Nite Out unfolds Friday, April 21 at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie beginning at 7:30 p.m. A fashion-themed event, with participation from local businesses, will be held in the lobby in conjunction with the show

Individual tickets are $35 or $90 for the three-show series which events in the lobby to coincide with the play Spin (June 9) and a musical tribute to The Stars of Old Hollywood, Sept. 29. Tickets are available at the box office, at the box office, 705-739-4228.