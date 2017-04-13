Jasmine Mian isn’t ready to commit to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics just yet.

Coming off what she felt was a disappointing 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the Barrie wrestler is back in full drive on the mat, but isn’t quite ready to look that far ahead.

When she was asked recently by a coach if she was here for the four years until the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Mian said she was thinking of just taking things one year at a time.

The former Kempenfelt Bay Wrestling Club star couldn’t help but laugh out loud at what the coach’s response was.

“He said, ‘That’s the way to do it. I did it that way for nine years,’” Mian recalled before telling him, “We’ll see about that.”

Mian lost to Chinese wrestler Yanan Sun in the Round of 16 and finished 12th at Rio, but thanks to some advice from another former Canadian Olympic wrestler, she has got right back up and continued the strong success she has enjoyed over the last few years.

Competing in a “stacked” international tournament February in Sweden, Mian went on to win a silver medal.

Then just last month the 27-year-old Barrie native captured her third national title at the 2017 Junior/Senior Canadian Wrestling Championships at Brock University in St. Catharines, defeating Saskatoon’s Natasha Kramble in the senior women’s 48-kilogram gold-medal match.

With the victory, Mian earns a trip to the 2017 World Championships being held Aug. 21-26 in Paris, France.

“With the exception of the Olympics, I’ve had quite a string of good international tournaments, so I’m definitely gunning for the podium at worlds this year,” said Mian, who made her senior world championship debut in 2014 and a year later at worlds posted a top-10 finish in the higher 55-kg weight class.

A 2014 gold-medal winner at the World University Championships and bronze-medal winner at the Commonwealth Games that same year in Glasgow, Scotland, Mian believes she’s at the top of her game right now.

She’s been on the podium at every international tournament since she won the Olympic trials.

“I had a disappointing Olympics in the sense that I lost to (Sun), who ended up winning bronze and you can’t get pulled back in unless you lose to the finalist,” said Mian, who lives in Calgary so she can train at the National Training Centre. “I lost to a real quality opponent there, so it was sad for me in that sense that I didn’t get to compete and showcase my improvement.

“But I think I’m a better wrestler than I have ever been and I’m optimistic that the 2017 internationals will be really strong for me,” she added.

Always a hard worker, training on and off the mat, Mian has also spent a good deal of effort shoring up the mental aspects of her game after the Rio Olympics.

For that, she credits a conversation she had in Rio with Canadian Olympic men’s wrestler Matt Gentry.

Gentry had a disappointing 2008 Beijing Olympics, but bounced back to finish a strong fifth in the men’s freestyle 74-kg division at the 2012 Summer Games in London, England.

“He said he didn’t train any harder or do anymore lifting or those kind of things,” Mian explained. “He just worked so much on his mental game and that was the difference between one Olympics where he didn’t have a good performance to one where he did.”

Mian took the advice and has since really focused on mental strategy. She believes physically and technically she may be as good as she’s going to get, but there’s a big area for growth for her on the mental side.

“I’ve felt surprisingly so calm since the Olympics and every competition I’ve been to,” said the Brock University graduate, who won a CIS national women’s title back in 2011 while she was there.

When she decided to return for the 2017 season, Mian said she was going to enjoy every aspect of it and enjoy the competition.

“I think it’s paying off,” she added.

Her national title win at Brock University last month was special for a couple of reasons. Even though it was technically her third Canadian title, it’s the first time she won the nationals to advance to the world championships.

Her first two were won through world team trials and Olympic trials.

As well, the Brock alumnus got to celebrate her return back with a national title.

“It’s always nice to be back there,” she said. “It’s very familiar and they do a really good job of hosting. They had an alumni event that brought together a lot of my former teammates, so it was really nice to go back to St. Catharines.”

Mian, though, is really eyeing a spot on the podium in Paris. With this her third worlds and an Olympic competition under her belt to boot, that experience gives her much more confidence stepping on the mat this time around.

“I think you have to get a few under your belt before you start feeling that comfort level,” she said. “When I won the national championships this year it was exciting in the sense that I never won it technically before, but it was a bit anti-climatic for me because it just kind of seems like a stepping stone for me to get to the worlds.”

Through it all, from nationals to worlds, to the Rio Olympics, Mian takes comfort in the support she has received from her hometown and the Kempenfelt Bay Wrestling Club.

“I really felt the love from my hometown,” she said. “I can’t thank Barrie enough.”

Mian will keep a busy schedule leading up to the World Championships in Paris in late August. At the end of this month she’ll heading to Mongolia for the Mongolia Open.

“It’s good to wrestle all the different styles,” she said.

In early June, she will compete in the 2017 Grand Prix of Germany, before returning to Canada to wrestle in the Canada Cup being held in Guelph in July.

“In terms of training, we’re always training hard,” she said. “Things will become more specific to certain opponents as we approach the world championships, but not much will change in that respect.”

Mian is in the middle of enjoying a little break from the wrestling mat, taking time off last week and this week.

She actually planned a small trip this past weekend to Los Angeles.

“Not a lot of vacation time, but I still take the time to get away even if it’s just for the weekend,” said Mian, who has a full-time job. “We live such a regimented, disciplined life training two times a day, so when you do get a break you got to take the opportunity to go away and relax.”

Mian hasn’t been back to Barrie since Christmas, but she’s hoping to find some time to see her parents when she returns to Ontario in July for the Canada Cup in Guelph.

Mian finds herself in good place right now, thankful to be back wrestling.

“Definitely after the Olympics I was feeling pretty tired and burnt out,” she said. “You just feel tired and don’t appreciate what a cool life it is that you get to live. When I had most of the fall off after the Olympics, it just gave me that added perspective of how amazing of a life that I have and that I still have the fire and the passion for wrestling.

“So, I’m back and I will be here as long as I still have that passion.”