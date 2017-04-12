Panthers take series lead on Hornets

In the Ontario Hockey Association’s Schmalz Cup semifinals, it’s been all about home ice for the Alliston Hornets and the Port Hope Panthers.

The Panthers opened the best-of-seven series with a 5-3 win at the Jack Burger Sports Complex last week, with the Hornets following up with a 3-2 overtime victory at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday night.

In Game 2, Alliston’s Stephen Nosad scored a pair of goals in regulation, with Drake Board, Ryan Young and Brandon Washer picking up assists.

Port Hope opened the scoring late in the first period, but Nosad tied the game four minutes into the second period. The Panthers went ahead again just three minutes later.

With time winding down and Alliston’s Ryan McReynolds in the penalty box, Nosad scored shorthanded to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Devon Gillham scored 3:44 into overtime, with Nosad and Ryan Young picking up assists.

In Game 3 back in Port Hope’s home rink, the Panthers skated to a 5-2 triumph to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Following a scoreless first period, McReynolds opened the scoring for the Hornets with a power-play marker midway through the middle frame. However, the Panthers scored four unanswered goals to close out the second period and take a 4-1 lead.

Will Ferguson, with assists from Mitch Livingston and Matthew Nastasiuk, scored on the power play with eight minutes left, but that’s as close as the Hornets would get. The Panthers added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Game 4 goes Wednesday night back in New Tecumseth in a 7:30 p.m. start, followed by Game 5 on Friday night in Port Hope. If necessary, Game 6 will be played Saturday night in New Tecumseth, with Game 7 scheduled for Monday night in Port Hope.

In the other semifinal, the Essex 73’s have a 2-1 series lead on the Ayr Centennials. Both Essex wins have come in overtime, following a 5-0 Ayr victory to open the series. Game 4 goes Tuesday night.