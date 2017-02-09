When Jackie Mungal began her working life some 30 years ago, it was completely different from what she’s doing today.

And yet, each job, along the way, has been part of the path of caring goodness which occupies her head, heart and hands today.

With a newly minted physical education degree from a Toronto university, Jackie started her work life three decades ago at Toronto Grace Hospital, a facility that cared for palliative and chronically ill patients.

She then moved to giving service in a nursing home in Toronto. Six years of phys-ed assistance for people who were aging and ill.

Her nursing home experience took her into policies and procedures and she developed this skill in a computer distribution and software company.

“I enjoyed it. I enjoyed that season of my life,” she said recently.

When her second child was born, her penchant for home schooling called and Jackie developed even more skills over 13 years of managing education curriculum and life skills and got her kids to high-school level.

Like so many right turns in careers, Jackie’s was caused by a negative experience in her own life. She tore a ligament in her knee during a fundraiser for Sick Kids. That torn ligament brought her to the experience of the magic of massage. A

s she went through rehabilitation, she was introduced to a number of healing modalities, but it was massage that resonated.

“You really get to work on a person’s physical issue and connect with them at the same time. I loved seeing the improvement.”

And that took her to a three year massage therapy program at Georgian College.

However, during those three years, she zipped to the United States for specialized training in orthopaedic assessment, for training in oncology massage, and she took palliative training through the North Simcoe Muskoka Hospice Palliative network. T

hese extra sessions helped her relate to what each person, as well as their care provider, is experiencing in their unique journey.

Enter her own massage therapy service, Freedom Massage (.com) where she now devotes the bulk of her time to clients with oncology and palliative issues. She combines her experience with palliative clients, and their caregivers with her knowledge of the therapeutic impact of massage and finds

“It works quite well. My training taught me to modify my techniques for the areas of the body that can and cannot be treated.”

Jackie uses her knowledge for clients going through chemotherapy, through radiation and notes the amazing help they receive.

While radiation massage can be helpful, she modifies her motions so she doesn’t interfere wiuth treatment... it’s all about location and pressure and Jackie feels ready to treat anyone with a life-threatening illness.

HIV, ALS, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinsons... Jackie is committed to helping people on their journeys.

To this end, her clinic welcomes people who are post surgery, knee, shoulder, orthopedic recoveries.

But she also makes house calls for people nearing or at end of life.

She teaches their loved ones how to utilize techniques that are helpful.

“I’ve taught children to interact with their mom or dad to help relieve their nausea. I’ve taught sisters how to treat sisters and they’ve commented back to me that it was so meaningful when their loved one did die.”

Whoever the caregiver is, he or she is able to do something that truly makes a difference in their loved one’s life, according to Jackie. She hears frequently from people that they wish they knew ‘this’ earlier.

To that end she’s developing a program and training guide and hopes to partner with a couple of rmt’s (registered massage therapists) so it can be offered in group sessions.

“I’d love to offer group sessions at the library, the hospital, hospice, Gilda’s Club,” said Jackie. “And it doesn’t have to be cancer... “

Right now 60% of her service is in her clinic and 40% is outside calls. She chose a very very cheerful atmosphere for her clinic because she believes it’s all about moving forward. Jackie has structured her business to give her the flexibility to help people at several levels and she volunteers Fridays at Hospice, patients, family members, whoever is in residence that day. She one of a therapeutic team that offers complimentary services, reiki, therapeutic touch, massage... people giving their energy to help others.

“You go in. You do what you do. You leave quietly.”

Thanks, Jackie.

Donna Douglas is a Barrie writer. You can read 21 years of her columns on her website at www.donnadouglas.com. You can reach her at donna@donnadouglas.com.