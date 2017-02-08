Finally some trash talk from Barrie councillors with a positive spin.

During Monday's budget discussions, they added nearly $62,000 in spending this year to make the city's downtown and parks cleaner.

"The dollars associated with this service level increase are extremely small, in the scheme of our budget,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman, “but I think the impact will be significant, because so many of our prominent events throughout the course of the year ... occur in that area, they do have an impact and I think we can do a little better job cleaning up after them.”

He entioned Promenade Days, Remembrance Day, Canada Day and the D-Day parades.

Councillors agreed to put another $32,800 in the roads, parks and fleet budget, to improve sidewalk and street sweeping, power-washing sidewalks and alleyways, litter collection and to better prevent illegally dumped junk, and remove graffiti and flyers from city property in the downtown.

A truck would be rented to help with this work and the BIA will be asked to pay 50% of the cost.

“The BIA should be contributing half the cost,” said Coun. Barry Ward, mentioning that beautifying the downtown is part of its mandate. “I'd feel more comfortable if they were contributing half the cost.”

Dave Friary, the city's director of roads, parks and fleet, said this would be a higher level of service than now exists.

“What we'll be going around with are pressure washers, which isn't being done right now,” he said. “We already do alley flushing, but we can increase that, so that's done with a 500-series (medium dutry range) truck with a water tank on the back and a large pump, to basically flush the alleys.”

The city would hire a casual employee and a student, not permenent employees, and they would work from 3 a.m. until noon, every day, four months of the year.

Another $29,000 would be spent to improve garbage bin service in Barrie parks.

About 35% of the existing in-ground garbage containers at waterfront and community parks would be retrofitted, and an additional 14 of these types of containers would be installed annually in city parks.

The inground garbage bins are five feet deep, with a three-foot tall recepticle, and would replace the green trash cans that have been in city parks for years.

"Because those bins can't take the waste, they're overflowing, the garbage is sitting there, it's a problem with animals,” Lehman said. “This would accelerate our pace of replacing the garbage bins.”

"One of the benefits of the in-ground recepticles is basically you can leave them out year- round, and they don't require emptying, almost for the whole winter, because of lack of use of the parks (then)," Friary said.

City staff would also look at the costs and benefits of waste and recycling trailers at all major community and sports events, to alleviate overflowing green garbage cans at waterfront events such as Kempenfest and Winterfest.

“The goal is to accomplish a cleaner, healthier, safer environment that we can be a little more proud of,” Lehman said

These expenditures are part of the city's 2017 operating and capital budget. Council will consider final approval of it Feb. 13.

