(Re: ‘Housing right in their backyard’ in the Jan. 12 edition of the Examiner)

Residents fated to have to consider the fact that they will potentially have an audience, five storeys up, every time they go into their front or backyards, were absolutely correct in raising red flags to the rest of Barrie.

Not only were they correct when they said that this is unacceptable and a major privacy issue, but they also laid it straight on the line when they pointed out that this is going to be happening on any land, new or old, in this city.

Intensification is going to make denser communities the going thing in Barrie. There are going to be lots of three-, four- or five-storey buildings crammed into - and adjacent to, as in this case with Miller Drive - existing single-family-home neighbourhoods where there is any land to be eaten up.

This city keeps talking about how terrific it is that people ‘want to live here’, it’s such a ‘good thing’.

I suppose part of that terrific-ness is the promise of more property taxes.

But, without fail, our taxes keep rising and will keep doing so no matter how many people come here to live.

Wastewater costs are getting more ridiculous every year and, while some infrastructure situations are being addressed, there is still a decades-long wait ahead for others which should have been seriously addressed years ago.

Some traffic congestion and general volume is becoming so unbearable that many people I know, who drive a lot in Toronto, aren’t as chipper as they used to be about how much better it is in Barrie.

And, we mustn’t forget the condominium highrises we just can’t wait to see thrown up.

And, we must get that waterfront looking all urban and Toronto-like, while still telling us it’s good old Barrie.

There simply seems to be a real gap in understanding in this city about how to grow healthily.

Karen Folques

Barrie