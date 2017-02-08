Barrie police and OPP are continuing their search in the city's east end and Oro-Medonte Township for Mandy Thompson, a 72-year-old Barrie woman who police say suffers from dementia and went missing from her Laidlaw Drive home Friday morning.

A staging area at Calvary Community Church, near Penetanguishene Road and Georgian Drive, was bristling with activity on Wednesday with Barrie police and OPP command centres in place, numerous cruisers and other police vehicles on scene and provincial police officers on snowmobiles coming and going.

"This remains an active search," said Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

Thompson is described as white, five-foot, eight with a medium build and short red hair.

She was wearing a black coat with a brown jacket over top and white running shoes.

A Barrie police officer has been with the family since Thompson went missing on Friday, Bamford said.

The ground search is being aided by unmanned aerial vehicles and the canine unit, she added.

Residents in the original search area near Laidlaw Drive and Livingstone Street West, as well as property owners in the east end of the city near Penetanguishene Road, are being asked to check their properties.

Barrie police have set up a direct tip line specifically for the search. Residents are asked to check their property and call police with information at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

