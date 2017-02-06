Paramedic publishes book about post-traumatic stress disorder
Natalie Harris, an advanced-care paramedic who has been an advocate against the stigma surrounding post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), meets with supporters and fans at Chapters on Saturday during a book-signing event for her new book entitled Save-My-Life School. Harris shares her battle with PTSD and issues around mental health awareness.
