On Tuesday morning, Canada’s music industry will gather at Toronto’s Rebel nightclub to hear who got the nod for the 2017 Juno Awards happening April 2 in Ottawa.

We already know, God willing, Michael Buble (whose three-year-old son Noah is battling cancer), is the host, Shawn Mendes is the first scheduled performer and Sarah McLachlan is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. But what about the nominees?

Can we expect a repeat of last year’s male domination in the top categories that prompted some people to use #junossomale?

In a word, yes.

Expect Buble and Mendes, both with new albums (Nobody But Me and Illuminate), along with heavy faves The Tragically Hip and frontman Gord Downie to figure prominently as well. (Downie celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday and has been battling brain cancer.)

The Hip released what was believed to be their last album, Man Machine Poem, last June and staged what was thought to be their farewell tour last summer that included a CBC live broadcast of the final show, while Downie followed up with his moving solo record, Secret Path, in October with a handful of amazing solo performances.

Drake’s Views was a monster seller and should dominate along with the Arkells and Billy Talent, who both had with well-received summer albums (Morning Report and Afraid of Heights).

But let’s not also forget the pioneers of Canada’s music scene — the late Leonard Cohen who released You Want It Darker three weeks before his death last November and Neil Young’s Peace Train.

Females leading the charge should include Alessia Cara, July Talk’s Leah Fay and Carly Rae Jepsen given Cara’s Know-It-All, July Talk’s Touch and Jepsen’s Emotion: B Side were widely appreciated.

As for last year’s two other big male nominees, The Weeknd’s new disc, Starboy, came out after the eligibility period but the title track should get a nod, while

Bieber had a couple of singles with other artists but they aren’t likely to make the cut.

Here are my picks for the top categories. (The eligibility period for the 2017 Junos is between September 1, 2015 and November 11, 2016.)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Starboy, The Weeknd

Treat You Better or Mercy, Shawn Mendes

One Dance or Too Good, Drake

Drake’s Dad, The Arkells

Scars To Your Beautiful, Alessia Cara

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Views, Drake

Secret Path, Gord Downie

Man Machine Poem, The Tragically Hip

Nobody But Me, Michael Buble

Illuminate, Shawn Mendes

Know-It-All, Alessia Cara

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Gord Downie

Alessia Cara

GROUP OF THE YEAR