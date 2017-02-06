News Local

Kempenfelt Conference Centre hosts 'hackathon'

A team of mechanical engineering and programing students from Georgian College work on one of four environment-based challenges during a two-day 'hackathon' held at the Kempenfelt Conference Centre over the weekend. The event had nearly 50 students from Georgian College, as well as Lakehead and York universities, solving real-world environmental problems. Scored on creativity and viability, the challenge offered more than $2,500 in prizes.

A team of mechanical engineering and programing students from Georgian College work on one of four environment-based challenges during a two-day 'hackathon' held at the Kempenfelt Conference Centre over the weekend. The event had nearly 50 students from Georgian College, as well as Lakehead and York universities, solving real-world environmental problems. Scored on creativity and viability, the challenge offered more than $2,500 in prizes.

A team of mechanical engineering and programing students from Georgian College work on one of four environment-based challenges during a two-day 'hackathon' held at the Kempenfelt Conference Centre over the weekend.

The event had nearly 50 students from Georgian College, as well as Lakehead and York universities, solving real-world environmental problems.

Scored on creativity and viability, the challenge offered more than $2,500 in prizes



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »