How deep can Barrie homeowners dig?

Because the city wants 3.08% or $118 more in property taxes this year on the average home plus another $20 in water/sewer rates.

Councillors gave initial approval Monday to the 2017 operating/capital budget. Final approval will be considered at the Feb. 13 council meeting.

“Paying taxes is how all the property owners in the city share the cost of the 60 services (the city provides),” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The 3.08% property tax increase would hike taxes to $3,965 for the average city home assessed at $302,000. Last year property taxes on that home were $3,847.