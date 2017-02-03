A quiet community organization is receiving help from an unlikely source.

For the past four years, Redwood Park Communities has helped women and children find housing alternatives once they’re ready to leave the Barrie Women and Children’s Shelter.

“We offer transitional housing after they leave the shelter so they don’t have to go back to their abusive spouse,” said Redwood spokeswoman, Jennifer van Gennip.

And in the last two years, Redwood has also helped homeowners convert their homes to include a second suite to offer affordable housing opportunities to more families.

In addition to United House, five fully-furnished apartments in Barrie’s downtown, the not-for-profit organization has five second-suite apartments up and running, another five currently under construction, and hopes to build another 10 this year.

Redwood is funded by several local organizations, including the Canadian Women’s Foundation, the Ferris Team Royal LePage, Midland Alliance Church, the Maycourt Club, Emmanuel Church, Willow Creek Baptist Church and the Investors Group.

But a new donor has recently come along to assist the fledgling organization.

“We got a call from the Barrie District Association of Realtors (BDAR) last summer and they basically adopted us. It’s a good fit,” said van Gennip.

“There are lots of charities working in poverty reduction, but not a lot of places working to create affordable housing, so having them assist us really helps,” she said.

The newly-elected board of directors’ president Rob Alexander said BDAR will continue to focus on community connections and social responsibility, with a strong focus on affordable housing in 2017.

“Part of creating positive change in the community means that we need to strengthen connections within the region and province to help affect this change,” Alexander said. “Through strong partnerships, we will be able to move issues forward that will impact the real estate industry, and will increase homeownership and quality of life in our communities.”

At the affordable housing innovations forum held on Wednesday, Simcoe County’s general manager of social and community services, Greg Bishop, said the county's waiting list, including the cities of Barrie and Orillia, is 3,100 families or individuals who are waiting for rent-geared to income social housing in the non-profit sector as well as Simcoe County Housing Corp. properties.

The county has a 10-year homeless and affordable housing plan which aims to build 2,685 units by 2024.

At last month’s general member’s meeting, BDAR presented The Door Youth Centre in Angus with $1,000, Barrie Out of the Cold with $4,000, and Redwood Park Communities with $10,000 donations.

“As an organization, BDAR will be focusing on affordable housing and helping first-time buyers understand how to get on the housing ladder. As part of this BDAR is supporting Redwood Park Communities, a local organization that provides safe, affordable housing to vulnerable members of our community.”

Redwood Park is also seeking homeowners who wish to renovate their homes to include second-suite apartments.

Van Gennip said Redwood has streamlined the red-tape paperwork process associated with building a second suite, and can assist with detailing the grants that are available to offset the cost of the project.

For more information, visit, http://www.redwoodparkcommunities.com.

With files by Bob Bruton

