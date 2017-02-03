The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s basketball teams had their hands full on Wednesday night at the Georgian Athletic Centre in Barrie with a tough opponent in the Seneca Sting.

The men’s team hung in with the first-place Sting for the majority of the game, but Seneca was able to pull away late to defeat the Grizzlies, 77-62.

Whitby’s Tyler Vanessen led the Grizzlies in scoring with 18 points while teammate Connor Laronde, a Barrie native, returned to the lineup after a one-game absence and scored 16 points.

The Grizzlies now have a 7-9 record and sit in seventh place in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association’s East Division, one spot behind the sixth-place Loyalist Lancers, who hold the final playoff spot with a 7-8 record.

Georgian has four games remaining and could still climb as high as third place in the crowded East Division, but will play three of those games on the road.

On the women’s side, the Grizzlies continue to show improvement against the OCAA East Division elite.

Georgian gave the Sting a tough challenge, but in the end it was Seneca who held on for a 59-52 win.

Guelph native Hannah Pearsall led the Grizzlies in scoring with 27 points. She sits in the top-five of scoring in the OCAA, averaging 21.8 points-per-game.

The Grizzlies hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the OCAA East Division standings, one win up on the George Brown Huskies who have a game in hand.

Georgian has three games remaining on their schedule, including Friday night at Centennial (6-7), Tuesday at George Brown (3-10) and Tuesday, Feb. 14 at home versus Durham (8-4).