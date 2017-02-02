Mary Kenedi is celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary with a program of music by Canadian composers next week in Barrie.

She will also be featuring a Canadian work piece she commissioned called In Memoriam of the Victims of Chernobyl.

It was composed by Larysa Kuzmenko.

In addition, Kenedi will performing pieces by Jack Behrens, Marjan Mozetich, Oscar Morawetz and Michael Conway-Baker, all of whom are Canadian composers.

Kenedi marked her recital debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall in 1983 with a new Canadian work that had been written especially for her.

In 2011, she toured western Canada performing contemporary Canadian works.

For the Barrie concert, she will also be featuring several pieces by Zoltán Kodály and Béla Bartók. She worked with actual students of Béla Bartók at the first Bartók seminar in Budapest, Hungary before she went to the Liszt Academy for a year of studies and then returned to Toronto for her bachelor’s and masters degree in music at the University of Toronto.

Born in Hungary, Kenedi came to Canada with her family during the revolution as refugees.

She started her piano studies in Toronto.

In a nod to her roots, in 2006 she played an all-Hungarian program for the CBC, performed the opening concert for the commemorative celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Hungarian revolution in Ottawa, a performance in Debrecen, Hungary and a solo recital in the Bartók Memorial House in Budapest.

In 2016, Kenedi organized and performed at two Toronto concerts commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Hungarian revolution and the 135th anniversary of Bartók’s death.

When she is not performing and recording, Kenedi enjoys teaching at the North Toronto Institute of Music. She is also the institute’s director.

Kenedi says “Happy 150th, Canada” with music at the Seniors Serenade concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Grace United Church, located at 350 Grove St. E., at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Refreshments, tea and cookies, follow at 3:30 p.m. for $5.