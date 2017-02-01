Men set record, women clinch

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s volleyball teams had a big night at the Georgian Athletic Centre on Tuesday when they hosted the George Brown Huskies.

The men continued their winning ways with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19) victory over a Huskies team that put up a good fight.

Barrie native Adam Bielby had a team-high 15 points (11 kills, 3 service aces, 1 block) while Liam Gray, who also hails from Barrie, had 34 assists and nine digs.

The win moves the Grizzlies to a perfect 15-0 on the season, which also set a school record for victories in a season.

Georgian continues to sit in first place in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) East Division standings, two games up on the Durham Lords.

The Grizzlies have already clinched a direct bye to the OCAA men’s volleyball championship and have three games remaining.

The women’s game had the Grizzlies put together a dominant performance, sweeping the Huskies in three straight sets with scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12.

Barrie native Kelsey Watson continued her strong play since returning to the lineup, leading the team with 17 points (11 kills, 5 service aces, 1 block) while teammate Ashley Mavreas, another Barrie product, had seven kills and an ace while leading the team with 15 digs.

The win gives the Grizzlies a 10-5 record and clinches at least a playoff berth.

Georgian sits in fourth place in the OCAA’s East Division, but they could reach as high as second depending on how the final three games go.

Both teams will play their final home games on Sunday when they host the Centennial Colts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Georgian Athletic Centre in Barrie.