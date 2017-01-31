Twenty Junior Civitan International board members and governors traveled to Barrie recently for Sno-Do (pronounced snow dough), a major fundraiser for Civitan International’s flagship project, the Civitan International Research Center. While conditions for the annual cross-country snowmobile event were not good, the young leaders still managed to raise far more than the required $1,800 and as a group, fundraised more than $60,000 for the projects and programs of the Civitan International Foundation. Visit facebook.com/juniorcivitaninternational to learn more.