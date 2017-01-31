Baseball showcase highlights best in province

CLEARVIEW TWP. -

Smith Brothers Baseball Central in New Lowell recently hosted its fourth annual Winter Baseball Showcase.

The event attracted college, university and Major League Baseball scouts came out to watch boys from all over Ontario display their baseball talents in hopes of continuing their playing careers at a higher level.

The showcase has continued to grow, with this year’s event drawing almost 70 players and a significant number of scouts and coaches.

The facility saw coaches, scouts and representatives from the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Genesee Community College in Batavia, N.Y., Cleary University in Howell, Mich., University of Nebraska at Kearney, Gannon University in Erie, Penn., Westminster College in Wilmington, Penn., Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Niagara Community College in Sanborn, N.Y., Concordia University Nebraska, Concordia University Ann Arbor in Michigan, Madonna University in Livonia, Mich., as well as Ontario’s Durham College and Fanshawe College.

All were looking for their next all-star player.

An added bonus was that four boys from around the area -- Minesing’s Parker Walker, Egbert’s Jake Brennan, Wasaga Beach’s Aaron Arbon and Shelburne’s Ryan McLean -- were among some of the top performers of the day.

Walker, who plays for Team Ontario, tied for the highest pitching velocity, as well as the best catcher’s pop time.

McLean, who plays for the Mississauga Tigers, achieved the second-best catcher’s pop time.

Arbon, who plays for the Ontario Royals, and Brennan, who played for the Ontario Blue Jays, were part of a four-way tie for the top speed on an infield throw.

Other top achievers were Oshawa’s Brendan Robinson, who tied for the highest pitching velocity. He also had the best time for the 90-metre run.

Andrew Haynes, of Toronto, tied Walker and Robinson for the highest pitching velocity. All three boys hit 81miles per hour on the radar gun.

Sudbury’s Vincent Bonhomme was a close second in pitching velocity with 80 mph.