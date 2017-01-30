Top volleyball teams battle at Durham

OSHAWA -

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s volleyball teams travelled to face the Durham Lords on Thursday night with plenty on the line.

The much-hyped men’s match featured two nationally ranked teams in the Grizzlies (1st in Ontario Colleges Athletic Association's East Division) and Lords (2nd in OCAA East Division) and the game did not disappoint.

The two teams split the first four back-and-forth sets, which led to a dramatic fifth set for the match.

With Durham holding a 12-10 lead, Grizzlies head coach Reid Saxby took a critical timeout and his team responded.

Georgian went on to score four unanswered points and would then take the fifth set to win the match 3-2 (25-18, 16-25, 25-19, 10-25, 15-13).

Barrie native Darien Haynes was a beast up the middle for the Grizzlies scoring 11 points which included five stuff blocks. Adam Bielby, also from Barrie, continued his strong season scoring a team-high nine kills.

The Grizzlies improved on their perfect record and are now 14-0 on the season which also matches a school record for most regular-season wins for the program in one season.

Georgian is now two games up on second-place Durham with four games to play in the regular season.

The win also guarantees the Grizzlies at least a top-two spot in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association East Division which gives them a direct bye to the 2017 OCAA men’s volleyball championship, Feb. 22-27, at Mohawk College.

The women’s game was also a marathon battle.

Georgian pushed the undefeated Lords to the edge, but came up just short losing 3-2 (23-25, 25-7, 25-26, 25-19, 15-5).

There were many positives for the Grizzlies as they finally had their full roster active for the first time this semester.

They were also the first team to take a set from the Lords since Oct. 28, a stretch of 11 games.

Kelsey Watson returned to the lineup, playing her first game since Dec. 4 and made an immediate impact. The Barrie native scored a team-high 14 points (11 kills, 3 aces). Quinn McGregor, from Lindsay, was strong again as well with 10 kills.

The Grizzlies sit in fourth place in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association East Division standings with a 9-5 record and have some important upcoming games with the playoffs well within their sights.

Georgian will be back in action this coming Tuesday night when they host the George Brown Huskies at the Georgian Athletic Centre beginning at 6 p.m.