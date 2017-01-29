Terence Scott lives in a world that for the most part, he can’t see or hear.

But he’s not alone.

With a care-giver called an intervenor by his side 24-hours a day, Scott is able to live in an accessible home and take part in life that would otherwise be insurmountable to him.

Newly-released funding will allow Scott and two other residents to enjoy upgrades to their socially-assisted housing, said Karen Madho, senior communications co-ordinator with DeafBlind Ontario Services.

“This funding presents an opportunity to repair and upgrade living spaces for individuals who are deafblind,” Madho told the dozen people in attendance at the funding announcement in Barrie City Hall’s Rotunda Friday morning.

Madho said the province’s investment of $44,600 shows its commitment to promoting resilient and inclusive communities by helping people build independence and improve their quality of life.

“Deafblindness is a combined loss of both hearing and vision loss to such an extent that neither the hearing nor the vision can be used as a means of access to information to participate and be included in the community,” Madho said.

The not-for-profit agency will use the money to upgrade the home’s fire-monitoring system, replace windows in client’s bedrooms, widen doorways to their bedrooms and install automatic door openers and self-closers.

“By investing in the community facilities, we are making sure that vulnerable Ontarians have safe, accessible places to go when they need support,” Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth said at the funding announcement Friday.

Hoggarth said the province has already invested $16 million in more than 170 community services agencies for approximately 840 projects across Ontario.

An additional $653,000 is now being provided for 30 projects at 20 sites across the province.

Minister of Community and Social Services Dr. Helena Jaczek said she knows community service agencies work tirelessly every day to help provide services to vulnerable people.

“We recognize that it is difficult for many of these organizations to afford the cost of repairs and renovations,” Jaczek said in a press release. “By helping our community agencies pay for these repairs, we are allowing them to focus on providing critical supports for the people who need them and ensure that community facilities are safe, accessible places for individuals.”

Scott’s intervenor Shannon Girard said the home will also have assistive lighting and colour-contrasting paint on the door frames and light switches to assist the deafblind clients.

Coun. Barry Ward filling in for Mayor Jeff Lehman said the funding announcement to help vulnerable people in the community is welcome.

“A more inclusive community is a better community and a stronger community, so thank you very much,” Ward said.

