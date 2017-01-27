The MS Society of Canada’s Simcoe Muskoka Chapter is betting on its future community funding grants at the Delta Bingo & Gaming centre.

The local multiple sclerosis agency is putting out the call for volunteers to help staff a two-hour commitment at the Barrie bingo hall each Sunday to raise money for equipment for its members.

Members like Joyce Hunter, who rides her motorized wheelchair everywhere she goes.

The Barrie woman, who has MS, has owned two motorized wheelchairs worth about $13,000 each.

Hunter said she’s grateful the MS Society has Quality of Life grants to help offset the cost of buying the wheelchairs.

“I have no balance. I can walk, but I have to lean on things, so this gives me mobility,” Hunter said from her desk in the MS Society’s office at 80 Bradford St. where she volunteers.

This month, the MS Society has partnered with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) to help fund its community grants.

It will join the more than 65 charities that are supported by the Delta Bingo & Gaming centre, which changed its name from the Boardwalk Gaming Centre last August.

Since 2005, more than $143-million has been raised through the province’s charitable gaming centres for charities.

For the MS Society, 25% of each Sunday’s two-hour proceeds, totalling approximately $400, will be donated to the Barrie not-for-profit organization.

However, to do so, they’ll need more volunteers, said the society’s development co-ordinator Laura Downing.

“Bingo is a very effective form of fundraising since we can raise a lot of money without all the preparation and cost of hosting an event,” Downing said.

She is asking for a time-commitment of two hours every second Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Volunteers, who must be over 18 years of age, are asked to keep the tables tidy and assist customers as needed.

A two-hour training session is offered for the bingo volunteers.

Like Hunter, Patti Burns volunteers at the MS Society. She facilitates setting up the community grants for mobility devices through the Barrie office.

Knowing the MS Society has a good source of funds coming in regularly to offset the cost of the expensive motorized wheelchairs helps, said Burns, who also has MS.

“I get the satisfaction of helping people and I know how it feels. Some of these chairs cost $20,000, so having that extra fundraising program in place will really help a lot of people,” Burns said.

For more information, call 705-733-0488 or e-mail laura.downing@mssociety.ca.

