Dignitaries, alumni and faculty joined together to celebrate the kick-off of Georgian College’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Georgian’s president and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes addressed the more than 100 people in attendance Friday afternoon.

President Brian Tamblyn spoke about his time at the college, and former vice-president Bob Kennedy read from his book, Pathways to Dreams, an historical account of Georgian College.

Barrie’s Town Crier Steve Travers read a proclamation, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth and Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall also offered their insight into the college’s history and its significance in central Ontario.

The Examiner will have full coverage of this event in the coming days.

