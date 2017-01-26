SPRINGWATER TWP. – Springwater Township's budget will see the typical homeowner paying an average of $4 more a month than last year.

Council approved the 2017 budget with a 1.39% net tax increase over 2016.

When combined with the County of Simcoe approved budget and the education rate, the blended tax increase is estimated at 1.43%.

The budget’s gross expenditures of $31.7 million include operating expenses of $17.2 million in addition to $10.2 million for the capital budget, $2.8 million for water operations and $1.5 million for wastewater operations.

Mayor Bill French said present and future infrastructure spending is key to the municipality.

“Financially, Springwater has always been in pretty good shape,” he said. “But like a lot of municipalities, you’ve got to keep a really good eye on infrastructure, because it’s the one that really catches up on you.”

Roads and related infrastructure projects make up the largest portion of the capital budget, with an allocation $3.2 million, followed by wastewater infrastructure projects at $2.4 million and fleet and equipment at $1.6 million, respectively.

“One of the things we undertook last year was building infrastructure into our budget. We’re setting aside 1% of the taxes we collect every year for future infrastructure replacement,” French said. “So (this year) 2% is being kept aside for infrastructure investment and next year it will be 3%.

“It’s a soft approach to it without suddenly realizing you have a big hole in your infrastructure and you have to undertake 5% or something a year to catch up,” he added. “That’s one of the key things we recognized so it keeps a pretty good balance.”

French said the money being set aside is for old infrastructure, from roads to streetlights to bridges.

“That’s where most of problems come from that municipalities get into,” he said, adding the money isn’t ear-marked for new development occurring in places such as Centre Vespra, or, many years down the road, the Midhurst Secondary Plan project.

“The developer pays for the new stuff - roads, sewer lines and all of that - when they build it, but we pay to replace it out of tax dollars. So if you’re not setting money aside, all of a sudden you end up with a huge debt," French said.

“That funding is for replacement of existing infrastructure when its lifespan expires,” French added. “We want to plan for the rainy day and those planned replacements so we’re not borrowing money to fix a road or put a bridge in.

“We have our debt in control and we want to keep it that way.”

